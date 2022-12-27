More than 5,500 flights canceled in US due to snow storm: Reports

WASHINGTON: More than 5,500 flights were cancelled in the United States as of Monday evening due to a snowstorm, reported Sputnik quoting a Washington Post report.

It also quoted media reports that at least 50 people had died in the US by Monday morning as a result of heavy winter storm-related incidents.

At least 12 states, namely Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin, reported 50 deaths, NBC News said.

The city of Buffalo in northeastern New York state had the most casualties, with more than a metre of snow falling over the weekend. As of today, at least 14 people had died, the report said.-Bernama