More than 64,000 households affected by floods in Thailand

BANGKOK: Continuous torrential rains since Sunday has left nine provinces inundated, affecting more than 64,000 households in southern Thailand.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said in a statement 66 districts in nine provinces - Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat - remain flooded.

“Strong northeast monsoon prevailing across the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea have caused continuous rains and river overflows, flood, and flash floods in many areas.

“To date, a total of 64,626 households in 1,425 villages in nine provinces have been hit by floods since Sunday,” it said adding that the water level in many flooded areas have come down.

Therefore, it said DDPM would coordinate with relevant agencies to start post-flood cleanup.

Meanwhile, Narathiwat Governor Sanan Pongaksorn said Kolok River overflowed and inundated many low-lying areas.

“A total of 29,113 households in Narathiwat, bordering Kelantan at the Malaysian side, have been affected by floods,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Immigration Department announced on its Facebook page on the temporary closure of Rantau Panjang- Sungai Kolok and Pangkalan Kubor- Tak Bai Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) due to floods.

However, there was no mention when the facilities will be reopened.-Bernama