More than 80 per cent of flood waters pumped out in Taman Sri Muda

SHAH ALAM: The process of pumping out the flood waters in Taman Sri Muda here is expected to be completed tomorrow morning, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad.

He said that more than 80 per cent of the flood waters had been pumped out into Sungai Klang today.

“If 80 per cent could be drained out in 17 hours (today), logically, the remaining 20 per cent can be cleared by tomorrow morning if it doesn’t rain,“ he told a press conference on the latest flood situation in Taman Sri Muda, Seksyen 25 today.

He said several factors could affect the process of draining out the waters, including the weather and water tides.

“Apart from this, we suck out the water and discharge it in non-flooded open areas like on roads,” he said, adding that 24 pumps were deployed at four locations for the purpose.

He said to facilitate the process of pumping out the water into the river, the Drainage and Irrigation Department had cut through embankments.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) was helping with the supply of electricity as power in the area had been cut following the floods, he added.-Bernama