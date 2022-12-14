More than a million Malaysians visited Thailand Jan-Oct

BANGKOK: Thailand welcomed more than one million Malaysian tourists since the reopening of borders between the two countries this year.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s executive director of ASEAN, South Asia and the South Pacific Region, Sukanya Sirikanjanakul said Malaysians led the return of holidaymakers to the kingdom for the first 10 months of the year.

“Statistic show that many Malaysians travel via land borders either by bus, trains, or private vehicles to Thailand,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Kuala Lumpur office, Nongyao Jirundorn said Malaysian tourists number to Thailand is expected to hit the 1.8 million mark by the end of this year.

“Malaysia is one of the important sources of foreign tourists to Thailand with high purchasing power,” she said after flag-off a group of 60 Malaysian luxury car owners travel in Thailand for 13-day road trip from Songkhla to Chiang Rai covering a total distance of 5,062 kilometers.

Nongyao said the group started their journey on Dec 12 and expected to return home on Dec 23.

“The road trip is another way for tourists to explore Thailand,” she said.-Bernama