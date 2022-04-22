More time for Perak FC to finalise ownership issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Premier League side, Perak FC have been given an extension to the end of this month to finalise the process of club ownership change.

The relief was given by the independent body, First Instance Body (FIB) after studying the application of Perak FC on April 18 on the matter.

According to FIB chairman Sheikh Mohd Nasir, the extension to April 29 was approved by the body and hoped it would bring a positive impact to the negotiation and a new beginning to the welfare of players and officials of Perak FC.

“However, if Perak FC still fails to resolve the matter, by the date set, then FIB would take further action,” he said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) yesterday.-Bernama