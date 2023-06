RABAT: Moroccan King Mohammed VI (pix) granted pardons on Wednesday to 1,434 people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Moroccan Justice Ministry said in a statement.

Among them, 1,012 had their prison terms reduced, 171 were pardoned over their remaining terms, and the others had their fines reduced or annulled, according to the statement, reported Xinhua.

Eid al-Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice”, is one of the biggest Muslim festivals. -Bernama