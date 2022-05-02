Moroccan King pardons 958 prisoners ahead of Eid al-Fitr

RABAT: Moroccan King Mohammed VI granted pardon to 958 prisoners on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr festival, Xinhua news agency reported the kingdom's Justice Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Morocco is celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on Monday.

The statement said that 29 prisoners convicted of extremism and terrorism are among the pardoned people, noting they have participated in an initiative launched by the Moroccan government to rehabilitate terrorists.

Of these prisoners, 23 were released, while six got reductions in their sentences. it added.-Bernama