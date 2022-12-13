Morocco ‘hungry for more’ says coach Regragui

AL KHOR: Morocco are not satisfied with a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup and are hungry for more coach Walid Regragui said ahead of their clash with world champions France on Wednesday.

“If we are happy just to reach semi-final and some see that as enough, I don’t agree,“ Regragui told a press conference.

“If you get to the semi-finals and you are not hungry then there is a problem.

“The best team in the tournament, Brazil is already out. We are an ambitious team and we are hungry but I don’t know if that will be enough,“ he added.

Morocco are the first African team to reach the last four but Regragui has his sights on making more history.

“We want Africa to be top of the world, but we will have to be strong to progress. We are not the favourites but we are confident - maybe that makes me mad, crazy? A bit of crazy can be good,“ he added.

“Everyone might think we are tired, they said that before the last games too, you can’t be tired in a World Cup semi. Yes, we are still hungry,“ he added.

The Morocco coach was quick to offer a reminder that his team had upset Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds to set up their last four meeting with Didier Deschamps’ side.

“We had perhaps the most difficult route to the semis. Every round people thought we would get knocked out but we are still here and we are going to fight to the end,“ he said.

Morocco have several injury concerns however including key central defender Romain Saiss but Regragui said there was no decision yet on their fitness.

“We have a number of injuries but we have an excellent medical staff who are working hard and coming with good news every day,“ said Regragui.

“We will have to wait to last minute, we tend to do that, no one is out but no one is definitely in either,“ he said.-AFP