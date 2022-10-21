Morocco midfielder Louza's World Cup dream over

PARIS: Moroccan international midfielder Imran Louza (pix) has been ruled out of the World Cup with an ankle injury, the player and national coach Walid Regragui announced on Friday.

Louza, 23, who has ten caps, broke his left ankle playing for his English Championship side Watford on Wednesday, Regragui told Moroccan radio.

The former Nantes player confirmed the severity of his injury by posting a photo on social media of himself being carried off during the 3-0 defeat at Millwall.

“Hard news to accept, one of my biggest dreams has gone. I have no choice but to get up and fight. I’ll come back stronger than ever,“ France-born Louza said on Twitter.

Morocco are drawn in Group F along with Belgium, Canada and Croatia in the World Cup which gets underway in Qatar next month.-AFP