Moscow sent US warning note over arms shipment to Ukraine

MOSCOW: Moscow has sent a note to Washington warning that NATO arms supplies to Kyiv are exacerbating the Ukrainian conflict and can lead to unpredictable consequences, reported Sputnik.

“We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarisation of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” the note, originally in Russian and seen and reported by the Washington Post on Friday, read.

The State Department has not yet commented on the revelation.

US President Joe Biden(pix) said on Wednesday that the US considers sending to Ukraine Humvee armoured vehicles, along with other sophisticated military equipment as part of the new aid package worth US$750 million, which includes 300 Switchblades, 500 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 200 M113 armored vehicles as well as 16 Mi-17s helicopters.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said its special operation is only targeting military infrastructure in the country. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia, with many supplying the Ukrainian military with lethal weapons.-Bernama