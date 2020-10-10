Mosque denies Covid-19 positive individual performed Friday prayers yesterday

SEREMBAN: The administrative committee of the Dato’ Klana Petra Lela Mohd Yusof Mosque in Sikamat here has denied the allegation that an individual confirmed positive for Covid-19 was present to perform Friday prayers at the mosque yesterday.

According to its acting chairman Najib Nubhan Khairuddin, based on checks conducted by the Health Ministry (MOH), the man was found performing Friday prayers at the mosque last week and not yesterday.

“So the information going viral on social media is inaccurate and has caused confusion and fear among the people since last night,” he said in a statement here, today.

At the same time, he said so far the mosque was operating as usual as no directive has been issued by the MOH to close the mosque following the case.

He said the MOH had carried out disinfection at the mosque yesterday besides tracking down the individual’s close contacts.

“The mosque management will inform the congregation if there is any latest instruction from the MOH asking them to undergo a swab test,” he said. -Bernama