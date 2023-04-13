Mosque invites Sikh doctor to give lecture on quitting smoking during Ramadan

MALAYSIA’S unique feature of being a multiracial nation has birthed a melting pot of cultures, freely practicing their cultural and religious beliefs at times to the point where others have participated in said festivities and even rituals.

A mosque has gone viral online for inviting a Sikh doctor for a lecture to show their congregation ways to stop smoking.

Twitter user Saify Akhtar (@saifyakhtar) shared a video showing the Sikh doctor giving said lecture in the Saidina Abu Bakar Mosque located in Bangsar.

“Last Friday, Saidina Abu Bakar Mosque invited a Sikh doctor to give a lecture inside a mosque. It was a well-timed topic on how Ramadan is the best month to quit smoking and he offered to help,” Saify said in his post.

Saify then pointed out that mosques were not only to congregate to enrich a Muslim spiritually but the hall can be “repurposed” for other knowledgeable talks, outside of religion.

“Lectures in mosques are nothing out of ordinary, but usually the topics lean on religious values. Last Friday’s lecture reminds me of the golden age of Islam where mosques are also repurposed as a palace of knowledge.

“I encourage more mosques will do this. Invite more subject matter experts regardless of their religion. This is how we can attract people to go to the masjid (mosque). A place of worship and knowledge,” he added.

Netizens have commended the mosque’s openness allowing a non-Muslim to share their wisdom.

“Proof that we can live together peacefully and in harmony,” a netizen said.

“The Islamic world must start doing things like these. Viewing the mosque as a learning hub, a place of tolerance,” a netizen commented

“This is a good sharing session instead of just for religious talks. I mean, we have kuliah Subuh/Zuhur and others so why not allocate one session for topics like this?” a netizen suggested.