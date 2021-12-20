Mosque volunteers spring into action to help Kg Jenjarom victims

KUALA LANGAT: A group of volunteers here have been tirelessly working to place flood victims at their community mosque, similar to what is being done in many mosques and surau around Selangor to cope with one of the worst floods to hit the state in years.

As soon as news filtered in that many flood victims in the area were unable to make it to the Kampung Jenjarom Community Hall temporary evacuation centre (PPS), after roads were cut off by rising floodwaters, the volunteers sprung into action.

Mobilising their resources, the team of 50 volunteers, with the help of non-governmental organisations, rescued stranded families and transported them to the mosque by boat, while food was delivered to those who remained at home.

“We now have 120 victims from 60 families housed at this mosque. We are also helping out the victims at the Kampung Jenjarom PPS,” Kampung Jenjarom Welfare Bureau head Mohd Muslimen Omar told Bernama here today.

Besides this, the mosque also launched the Jenjarom Flood Disaster Fund to alleviate the burden of those impacted by the floods.

Now that floodwaters have begun to recede, Mohd Muslimen said the focus will be shifted to cleaning up flood victims’ homes.

Jenjarom, which comes under the Teluk Panglima Garang sub-district, was among the flood’s worst-hit areas in Kuala Langat district following two days of incessant rain that began early Friday.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Langat Municipal Council said 16 PPS have been opened in the district to date, sheltering some 4,000 flood victims from 818 families.

Among them are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Changgang, SK Rancangan Tanah Belia (RTB) Bukit Changgang and SK Labohan Dagang

The widespread flooding in the Klang Valley since Saturday forced thousands to be evacuated and left many motorists stranded after roads and highways were cut off by floodwaters. - Bernama