Mosques in Perlis to open fully from Wednesday

KANGAR: Perlis is allowing all mosques to be fully opened from Wednesday (Sept 22) with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail(pix) said only fully vaccinated members of congregation in the kariah were allowed to attend the mosque.

“An individual is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the second dose of Pfizer, Astrazeneca, dan Sinovac vaccines.

“Those who receive single-dose vaccines such as Johnson & Johnson and Cansino would be considered fully inoculated 28 days after they have received the jab,” he said in a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Custom Council (MAIPs) last night.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is MAIPs president, said suraus and other public prayer places, are still closed unless special permission is obtained from MAIPs or the Perlis Islamic Religious Department (JAIPs).

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said those involved in cross-border activities were not allowed to perform prayers at mosques within two weeks from the last date of their travel.

He said all members of congregation must comply with the safety and health SOPs that have been set.

Apart from obligatory and Friday prayers, other activities that are also allowed are funeral prayers, religious lectures, talks, marriage solemnisation (akad nikah) and feasts by distributing ready-packed food.-Bernama