KOTA KINABALU: While the general public continue to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19, there are still parents who continue to expose their children to danger by taking them along to shopping complexes.

A Bernama survey at several supermarkets in the city found that there were parents who brought along children as young as three years old for shopping.

Staff and owners of supermarkets met by Bernama said they could only advise the parents involved as there was no restriction on bringing children to business premises under the state’s Covid-19 SOP, adding that such action was only discouraged.

What is more worrying is that although the patrons complied with the SOP with regard to wearing face masks, scanning the MySejahtera application using hand sanitisers, it was difficult to practise physical distancing as the supermarkets were full.

A supermarket security officer, Andy Laising, 45, said although he and the other employees tried to advise parents to minimise the number of family members entering the premises, they would sometimes be scolded by the patrons “for making things difficult”.

He said the public must understand that they could be infected with Covid-19 in supermarkets if they do not take precautionary measures as some premises in the city had already been ordered to be temporarily closed for sanitisation following the detection of Covid-19 cases.

Ameline Sarabatin, 25, a sales manager of a shoe retail store at a supermarket here, said she was ordered by the management to restrict the number of customers entering the premises to 10 people due to worries of Covid-19 infection, especially among children.

“Children are active and we worry that if they move around the store they can be exposed (to the virus). So, we usually ask them to wait outside the store and only allow a few family members to enter,” she said.

A father, who only wanted to be known as Ahmad, 32, said he had to bring along his two children, aged 4 and 10, to the supermarket to buy basic necessities as there was no one to take care of them.

“My wife has to work today (so) it is difficult to leave them at home,” he said, adding that he had to buy the goods yesterday because the interdistrict travel ban starts today.

A mother, who only wanted to be known as Zainon, 41, said she had no choice but to take her children along to the supermarket as she wanted to buy clothes for them and they had to try them on for size.

In Sarawak, the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the state has resulted in many choosing to stay at home rather than going to public places.

A Bernama survey of shopping complexes around Kuching city centre today found them to be quite empty despite it being a weekend. The malls had also tightened control at their entrances.

Adlene Sia, 31, who works as a hairdresser at one of the salons at a mall here, said there had been a drop in the number of customers.

“Even though this month there is the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration and soon Gawai festival, there are fewer customers coming... the same with those shopping here,” she said.-BERNAMA