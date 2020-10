KUALA LUMPUR: Most people have confidence in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by the UCSI Poll Research Centre.

The centre’s director, Associate Prof Dr Pek Chuen Khee in a statement today said the public’s confidence towards the government seems to be positive in the survey that was conducted involving 1,166 respondents.

“Of the 1,166 respondents, 63.3% were extremely confident with the current government while 36.7% said otherwise.

“We are still unsure whether this sentiment will be maintained or lessen after a series of announcements made by the government in the past few days in regards to the Standard Operating Procedures, work from home directive as well as the Conditional Movement Control Order,” he said.

He added, the government should pay attention to this matter and needed to handle it accordingly.

According to Dr Pek, the same survey showed that a majority of the respondents agreed that a joint committee with the past government is needed to combat the pandemic.

“Up to 75.9% of the respondents agreed while only 24.1% said otherwise,” he added. — Bernama