Mosti encourages private-public sector collaboration, assisting individuals impacted by Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) encourages private-public sector collaboration in boosting science, technology, innovation and the economy (STIE), particularly in assisting individuals adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba(pix) said corporate bodies, private companies and government agencies played an important role in reviving the people’s economy by providing them with opportunities to generate income through certain skills.

He said programmes such as MyMobiFix conducted by Mosti through the Malaysia Innovation Foundation could provide the participants with entrepreneurial skills and knowledge of repairing smart phones so as to improve their standard of living.

“They will have the opportunity to start their own business under the gig economy and manage it well, and which also gives them the flexibility of working from home, without the need to open a shop.

“With the talent they have and deep interest in such a field, they can also train the trainers which will enable them to become junior trainers while deepening their knowledge in software and hardware so as to further improve their technical skills.”

Dr Adham said this to reporters after officiating at the MyMobiFix graduation ceremony for the 50 participants of the six-day programme which ended today.

He said the MyMobiFix programme offered skills development courses for those who had lost their jobs, the needy, single mothers and youths who had no opportunity to learn the skills in school or vocational college.

“This programme is a good example in ensuring the technical services in repairing smart phones could be promoted at every level of society, which is in line with Malaysia’s hope of becoming a high-technology country by 2030,” he added.

The minister said that in the study report of the Department of Statistics Malaysia this year, 98.2 per cent of the Malaysian respondents owned a smart phone.

He said the high percentage was among the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, whereby this gadget was used for Internet reach, especially for accessibility to the applications involving education, health, banking and e-commerce.

“We believe that skills development programmes such as MyMobiFix are apt initiatives and will provide more job opportunities, especially in the gig economy,” he added.-Bernama