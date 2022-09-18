Mosti hopes for more allocation to commercialise R&D, drive technology startups

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) hopes to get a higher allocation from the upcoming Budget 2023 so that it can commercialise research and development (R&D) activities as well as drive startup companies.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said his ministry submitted a proposal via a consultation session with the Finance Ministry on Aug 31.

“We have submitted various viewpoints, such as that the R&D element can no longer be at the fundamental stage and that it must now be at the commercial stage. We must transition to that of a producing country instead of a consuming one as new technologies can provide jobs to the people.

“So, I have brought up the issue that new technology startup companies be given space next year to make progress on their R&D,” he told reporters after a Keluarga Malaysia Merdeka event here yesterday night.

Dr Adham, who is also a member of parliament for Tenggara, said MOSTI has also been asked by the Finance Ministry to reorganise its strategies to ensure it receives