MOSTI to discuss drone flight guidelines with MOT, MITI, CAAM

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Science, technology and Innovation (MOSTI) will scrutinise and assess existing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) flight guidelines in the country.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the issue would be discussed with the Transport Ministry (MOT), International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) and other parties involved with flights, including the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

He said there were currently three drone technology testing centres in the country, namely, Area 57 Centre of Excellence in Malaysia Technology Park, Iskandar Drone and Robotic Zone in Medini and Felda Mempaga, Pahang.

“That is why we developed drone test sites at these three locations so that we can see the challenges and the effort that would require improvement periodically.

“We know, however, CAAM controls regulations but we must also know drone operators need a wide area whether for recreation, business or other matters, so we need to settle it this year and it will be brought to the Cabinet for discussion with MOT, MOSTI, MITI and several others involved in civil aviation,“ he told reporters after launching the Malaysian Young Generation Drone Technology and Career Development programme at Bandar Tenggara here today.

Dr Adham added that his ministry aimed to produce 1,000 drone pilots this year in line with the rapid development of drone technology that will spur technological innovation advancements.

In addition, he said, MOSTI was also in discussions with the Education Ministry (MOE) to introduce drone technology to primary and secondary schools.

“We will discuss with MOE on the participation of students and pupils in secondary and primary schools to understand the foundation of future technology.

“We are partnering with Malaysian Youth Air Club (KRUM), Malaysian Youth Council and corporate companies willing to come forward to ensure we popularise drones at school levels,” he added.-Bernama