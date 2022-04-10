Mosti uses MYSA technology to prepare for floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) is using a technology developed by the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) to identify localities prone to flooding making early preparations for the disaster.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said among the space technologies developed and operated by MYSA were the Integrated Disaster Management System (IDMS) and the Satellite Image-Based Monsoon Flood Information and Logistics System (eBanjir).

“Space technology, especially the remote sensing satellite, is capable of observing and producing the latest image and information of the earth’s surface which is very useful in helping to manage disaster quickly, efficiently and effectively,“ he told the media after the launch of the World Space Week 2022 here today.

He said MYSA would carry out drone flights to monitor specific locations to obtain more detailed information about the flood area.

Apart from that, he said, MIMOS Berhad had developed the National Flood Forecasting and Warning System (SRAB) to assist data collection at the control centre for initial data contribution for flood forecasting and flood warning to the Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID).

“Phase One of the SRAB system covers three areas such as Sungai Terengganu, Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Pahang and uses seven technologies developed by MIMOS,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Adham said four local companies had shown interest in developing a rocket launch site in Malaysia.

“Malaysia is suitable to be a rocket launch site because of its location on the equator,” he said, adding that MOSTI would launch the third remote sensing satellite in 2025 and hoped that the development of the rocket launch site will achieve the satellite launch target.-Bernama