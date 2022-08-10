MOT, CAAM receive official letters on Malaysia's reinstatement to Category 1 of IASA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) have been formally given the letters yesterday by the US Embassy on the reinstatement of Malaysia’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) rating to Category 1.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the letters were handed over by US Embassy to Malaysia's economic counselor Dave Williams and economic officer Isaac Jenkins.

“This is truly a huge boon for Malaysia and our aviation industry and I thanked Mr Dave Williams and Mr Isaac Jenkins for coming to MOT to deliver the letters.

“This comes after the CAAM had completed all corrective actions to satisfy the US Federal Aviation Administration’s strict safety requirements,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Wee said Williams had expressed the embassy's admiration for the tenacity and fortitude shown by CAAM in resolving all the outstanding issues that brought Malaysia to Category 2 in November 2019.

Wee said both countries agreed that the reinstatement was made at the right time as aviation recovery takes off in earnest and more people yearn to travel.

“I noted that the reinstatement also played a role in Malaysia retaining its Council seat in Part III of the International Civil Aviation Organisation Assembly on Oct 4. Several fellow ICAO member states have also applauded Malaysia’s regaining Category 1 and wanted to learn from our experience in doing so during our many bilateral meetings in Montreal, Canada recently.

“The economic counselor and I congratulated both the CAAM and FAA for this achievement and we look forward to working together further in aviation and transport while CAAM continues to work with FAA to maintain this position,” he added.-Bernama