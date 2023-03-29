MOT, Johor agree to prioritise JB-S’pore RTS Link, PLBEGJB

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Johor state government have reached an agreement that two projects should continue to be given priority, namely the Johor Bahru-Singapore Link Rapid Transit System (RTS) and the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Tracking project (PLBEGJB).

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said progress on RTS has now reached 32.78 per cent and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, while PLBEGJB has reached 90.6 per cent and is expected to be completed in April 2026.

“(In addition), another important project for the connectivity of the state of Johor, which is the Iskandar Rapid Transit (IRT) has achieved progress of 24.14 per cent, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook yesterday.

The RTS line is a four-kilometre long cross-border railway project connecting the terminal in Singapore at Woodlands North station to the Malaysian terminal at Bukit Chagar here, while PLBEGJB consists of 11 stations and is considered a landmark for small towns in the state of Johor.

Onn Hafiz said the state government also greatly appreciates federal efforts, especially MOT for providing the Johor Bahru MyBAS service, to enable commuters to use 19 routes covering a distance of 1,070 km in the state for only RM50 (fare) unlimited for 30 days.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said the state government has approved an allocation of RM200,000 for the infrastructure repair of Dato’ Haji Abd Ghani Mosque in Tangkak. -Bernama