MOT to develop online system to cancel registration of motor vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry (MOT) is in the process of developing an online system through an application or other digital methods to cancel the registration of motor vehicles, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the system is aimed at facilitating individuals who wish to dispose of old or damaged vehicle by canceling the registration without having to be present at the Road Transport Department (RTD) counter.

“Old vehicles are then disposed of by solid waste disposal companies or authorised automotive treatment facilities (AATF) recognised under the rules set by the relevant agency.

“Through this initiative it is hoped that it will be able to solve the issue of dumping broken and old vehicles in the country,“ he said during a question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying a question by Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) who wanted to know the government’s efforts to manage the disposal of broken and end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Hasbi added MOT through RTD is ready to cooperate with relevant government agencies to study the long-term direction to deal with environmental pollution due to abandoned vehicles.

“This includes studying the concept of disposal of old vehicles. The implementation of this disposal system can contribute to increasing the level of road safety and reducing pollution from old vehicles.

“It will also boost demand for vehicles that will contribute to the sustainability of the country’s automotive sector,“ he said. -Bernama