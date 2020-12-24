MOT to probe allegation of unlicensed private jets operating at Subang Airport

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) will conduct an investigation and take the necessary actions on allegedly unlicensed private jets for commercial purposes (hire or reward) operating at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

“The ministry, through the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM), will conduct an investigation into this issue in order to take the necessary actions.

“The public is encouraged to report any pertinent information to the ministry, CAAM, or MAVCOM to assist in this investigation,” the MoT said in a statement here today.

The ministry said it views seriously the issue which was reported by an online news portal on Dec 23.

According to the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015 (Act 771), it is required for any party providing non-scheduled flight services for hire or reward, including operating private jets for charter to obtain an air service permit from MAVCOM.

“In addition, only licensed airlines with valid Air Operators’ Certificate (AOC) issued by their respective countries are allowed to apply for the rights to provide private jets for chartered purposes to ferry passengers within Malaysia for hire or reward.

“This is necessary to ensure that flight services adhere to technical and safety requirements as established by the CAAM,” the MoT said.

In view of the increase in demand for private flight services and the need to encourage business growth in this commercial aviation sub-sector, the MoT said it is currently reviewing all related policies, including holding dialogue sessions with the relevant stakeholders,” it said. — Bernama