MOTAC hands over nearly RM60,000 to industry players under four categories

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) tonight handed over financial assistance amounting to RM59,800 to industry players under four categories in the city in an effort to revive the sector that has been severely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri(pix) said the four categories comprised nine individual tour guides, tourism operations and travel agencies (10 companies), My Second Home Malaysia Programme (five companies) as well as spa and foot massage centre operators (three centres).

“This (assistance) is to appreciate the role and perseverance of the tourism industry players who had faced various challenges for almost two years when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country,“ she said at the handing over ceremony here yesterday.

She said MOTAC had previously hosted the same programme in Langkawi, Kedah on Oct 10, followed by Kuching, Sarawak (Oct 18) and Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu (Nov 3).

Nancy said she hoped that the initiative could reduce their burden and help smooth the affairs of industry players especially before the reopening of international borders.

“Alhamdulillah, now the tourism sector in Malaysia is starting to thrive again. In fact, the implementation of the international tourism bubble pilot project which started on Nov 15 is significant to serve as a benchmark for the reopening of the country’s borders in the next three months,“ she added.-Bernama