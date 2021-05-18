MOTAC invites museum communities to find innovative solutions amid Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: All museum professionals and communities are invited to find innovative solutions in meeting the current social, economic and environmental challenges for the country’s historical and cultural institutions in conjunction with this year’s International Museum Day.

The museum communities are also invited to create, rethink and share new methods in creating appropriate values and models to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the institution.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), in a statement today, said that according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), 90 per cent of museums in the world had be closed last year, with the possibility of 10 per cent of them unlikely to be able to operate again.

“The global health crisis that occurred last year requires the museum institution to rise to the challenges, while preparing for a sustainable future,” it said.

The International Museum Day, with this year’s celebration themed ‘The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine, is celebrated to raise public awareness on the importance of the museum’s function and role as a significant institution in community development.

The statement also quoted Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, as saying that the Internal Museum Day is not just a tradition to be remembered but should be appreciated for showcasing the role and achievements of the Department of Museums Malaysia (JMM) throughout the year.

The national-level International Museum Day celebration will be held online via the JMM official Facebook page from July 12 to 16, with various activities, such as virtual exhibition and e-quiz, webinar and a series of competition such as e-sports, cultural and singing performance, creative culture, creative poetry, as well as future museum design competitions.

Visitors can browse www.jmm.gov.my for further information. -BERNAMA