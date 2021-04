KUALA LUMPUR: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) through Tourism Malaysia will continue to provide the Tourism, Arts and Culture Support Grant (GSPSB) which was delayed last year following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the Finance Ministry had approved the resumption of the grant involving a total allocation of RM30 million as a measure to rehabilitate industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant aims to revitalise and reactivate the tourism, arts and culture sectors by providing support and incentive assistance to the industry players to promote Malaysia as a safe tourist destination.

“The one-off allocation under the supervision of MOTAC was first used in February 2020 with the remaining allocation of RM24 million.

“The events and programmes under the GSPSB fund must be organised in the country with the element of attracting participation from states throughout Malaysia,“ she said in a statement here today.

Industry players eligible to apply for the GSPSB consist of local private companies and organisations, state government-linked companies, state government subsidiaries and local NGOs, Nancy said.

“The value set for the organisation of an event or programme under GSPSB is between RM20,000 and RM500,000. GSPSB is also set at a maximum rate of 50% of the total actual expenditure of the event and programme or according to the maximum ceiling of RM500,000,“ she explained.

To apply or get more information on GSPSB, visit www.tourism.gov.my or call 03-8891 8191/8192/8196/8232. — Bernama