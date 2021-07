JOHOR BAHRU: A mother and her six-month-old daughter were killed after the Nissan Cefiro they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle at KM 21, Jalan Renggam-Simpang Renggam, near Kluang, this afternoon.

Kluang district police chief, ACP Low Hang Seng, said in the 3.35 pm incident, Norashidah Zakaria, 35, died on the spot due to head injuries, while her baby girl, Nur Azra Hannan Muhammad Shahril, died at a nearby clinic in Renggam.

He said that Norashidah’s 37-year-old husband, Muhammad Shahril Amran, his mother, Manja Jaafar, 55, and the Proton Wira driver, Mohd Zul Shahri, 54, suffered head injuries and were rushed to Kluang Hospital for further treatment.

“Muhammad Shahril was believed to have attempted to overtake a lorry when his vehicle crashed head-on into the Proton Wira driven by Mohd Zul, from the opposite direction,” he said in a statement tonight.

According to Low, the accident happened at a bend and double white lines area, in rainy conditions.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama