Mother gets 20-yr prison term for murdering 2 sons due to financial difficulty

SEOUL: A 41-year-old mother was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for murdering her two young sons due to financial constraints.

The Seoul Southern District Court found the mother, whose identity has been withheld, guilty of murdering her children -- aged 8 and 7 -- at their home last April, according to Yonhap news agency.

The mother attempted suicide after the murder but failed, court documents showed.

“The defendant went through difficulties and suffered anxiety, but the court cannot accept whether the level was serious enough for her to take this extreme choice,“ Yonhap reported the court said in the ruling.

The court also cited the lack of efforts by the mother to overcome such difficulty, such as searching for a job or seeking help to receive psychotherapy.-Bernama