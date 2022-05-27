Mother, grandaunt held for abusing two children

GEORGE TOWN: The police have detained two local women in a raid on a flat in Air Itam here today to facilitate investigations into the suspected abuse of two children after several photos of the victims went viral yesterday.

Timur Laut district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong said the two women, 28 and 52, were the mother and grandaunt of the two abused children.

“A police report was lodged by a local man at the Air Itam police station at 8 am today over a Facebook post of pictures of the two children with facial bruises eating at a stall, which led to the raid on the flat at 11.15 am,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police rescued a five-year-old girl and her three-year-old brother during the raid and preliminary checks indicated there were bruises on their faces and bodies suspected to be the result of abuse.

Soffian said both the victims were referred to the Penang Hospital for further examination and treatment while the two suspects would be remanded and investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

He also urged those with information regarding the case to contact the North East district police headquarters at 04-2181822 or the nearest police station.-Bernama