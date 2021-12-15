Mother killed, three kids injured as car rams into divider

IPOH: A woman was killed while her three children were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a road divider at KM209 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound in Taiping, near here, last night.

Taiping district police chief ACP Osman Mamat said Norfatiha Mohd Zaini, 28, who was a military personnel attached to the Royal Army Service Corps, died on the spot due to severe injuries.

“The other three passengers are siblings known as Nur Jannatul Husna Mohd Zulhakimi, aged six, Muhammad Iman Rizky, three, and one-year-old Nur Jannatul Sumayyah who sustained serious injuries.

“The injured victims were sent to the Taiping Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement.

Osman said the crash was believed to have occurred when the car, which was heading to Ipoh from Sungai Petani, skidded and rammed into a road divider.

Meanwhile, a State Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said a distress call on the incident was received at about 11.19pm and personnel from the Kamunting fire and rescue station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, firemen found an accident involving a Saga FLX that was believed to have skidded and hit a road divider,” he said in a statement.

He said the woman’s body which was still in the driver’s seat was then removed and handed over to the police for further action while the children were helped out of the car by members of the public.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.-Bernama