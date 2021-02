MELAKA: A woman and a step-father were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for the murder of her six-year-old son, who was found drowned in a water tank last month.

Zuraida Atan, 31, and her husband, Mohd Fadzli Abdull Razak, 38, nodded after the charge was read out to them, but no plea was recorded as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The couple was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with the murder of Zuraida’s son from her previous marriage, Zubaidi Amir Qusyairi Abdul Malek, at a house in Taman Krubong Jaya here at 3.32 pm last Jan 29.

They face the death sentence if found guilty of the charge.

Meanwhile, in the Sessions Court before judge Nariman Badruddin, the couple pleaded not guilty to a charge, which was read out separately, with exposing the boy in a manner that would likely cause him physical injury.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at the same place between Oct 13, 2020 and Jan 29 this year.

The charge, framed under Section l31(1)(a) of the Child Act, provides a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if found guilty.

The judge did not allow them bail and set March 29 for mention.

Melaka prosecuting director Badius Zaman Ahmad prosecuted, while lawyers Zamri Idrus and Datuk Ahmad Musthafi Mohamad and their teams, represented Zuraida and Mohd Fadzli, respectively. — Bernama