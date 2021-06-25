Mothers-teachers collaboration makes PdPR a success

KINABATANGAN: The implementation of home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) requires full commitment from teachers and students, but the role of parents is also important in ensuring its effectiveness.

Teachers at a school in the interior of Sabah are aware of mothers’ influence in the success of PdPR, especially in areas where it is difficult to conduct online learning.

A teacher, Najme Nasir, said mothers of pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Lokan, had given a strong commitment to making PdPR a success since last year.

“The one who gives a lot of cooperation is the mother at home, the one who helps the students a lot is the mother, the one who keeps nagging kids about their homework is the mother.

“For that, we really appreciate the role of mothers in helping their children and also helping us teachers implement PdPR,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

Najme said the commitment of the mothers made it easier for teachers to monitor the progress of students at home as some areas in Kampung Sungai Lokan did not have good internet access due to the hilly terrain.

The school’s teachers and headmaster, Masnah Apong, always looking for ideas to encourage students to be interested in learning, he said.

Among them is using their own money to buy school supplies, wrapped them before delivering them to 62 school children at their homes.

“There is no denying that the performance of students in the interior is different from that in the city, let alone when PdPR was launched following the pandemic.

“For us, we want the students here not to be left behind in their studies,” he said. -Bernama