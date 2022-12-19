Motion for vote of confidence for PM tabled in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The motion for a vote of confidence for Tambun Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was tabled at the Dewan Rakyat today to confirm his legitimacy as Prime Minister leading the Unity Government.

The motion was brought forth by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof at the First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Parliament and was seconded by the other Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In tabling the motion, Fadillah said that in view of the global economic outlook which is expected a recession next year, it was important for the Unity Government to get support from all Members of the Dewan Rakyat.

“This will strengthen the confidence of investors, the business community and the people (in the government),” he said, adding that Anwar’s leadership and the Unity Government should be supported for the well-being of the people and the country.

Anwar was appointed as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24 after the 15th General Election resulted in a hung Parliament scenario with no coalition having the numbers for an outright majority in the 222-seat Parliament.

Fadillah when tabling the motion also expressed appreciation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Malay Rulers for their consent to Anwar’s appointment as Prime Minister.

He said the Unity Government is committed to upholding the mandate given by the people and is actively doing all works, including formulating new strategies to prepare the country to face the political, economic and social challenges and changes.

Fadillah said the administration of the Unity Government will be based on the principles of good governance, justice and social equality, including reform efforts in certain fields.

“The Unity Government pledges with full commitment to continue to stabilise the political climate, prosper the economy, unite all Malaysians of multiple races, and uplift Malaysia’s dignity in the eyes of the world,” he said.

As such, he said all Members of the Dewan Rakyat should take a stand and pledge undivided support to Anwar to discharge his duties and responsibilities.-Bernama