Motion on sale of Petronas gas assets in Azerbaijan for debate in special chamber today

KUALA LUMPUR: The motion on the sale of Petronas gas assets worth almost RM10 billion in Azerbaijan will be debated at the Special Chamber of the Dewan Rakyat this afternoon

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said the motion was allowed to be debated in the Special Chamber as the matter met three conditions, including of public interest and an urgent matter.

The motion was tabled by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim(pix) (PH-Port Dickson) to discuss the report on the sale of Petronas' gas assets in Azerbaijan worth RM10 billion following the Malaysian government's insistence to increase the company's dividend payment by RM25 billion in 2021.

“This matter (sale of gas assets in Azerbaijan)... is dangerous and affects the future of Petronas. An action like this has led JP Morgan to remove Petronas from the ESG Emerging Market and Bond Index and the ESG Asia Credit Index.

“The matter needs to be expedited because Petronas is experiencing a deficit due to excessive dividend payments since 2018, forcing Petronas to sell assets or borrow more funds abroad to cover cash flow,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar suggested that the motion under Standing Order 18 (1) and 18 (2) be debated in the Dewan Rakyat.

However, Azhar decided that the motion should be debated in the Special Chamber, prompting Anwar to intervene by stressing the need to debate it in the Dewan Rakyat even within a short time due to its impact on the country's economy and revenue, as well as Petronas' future.

Azhar clarified by saying that there was no difference in debating the matter in the Special Chamber or in the Dewan Rakyat as the proceedings are the same and could be viewed by the public and recorded, including through the Hansard.

“I have decided to hold it in the Special Chamber because we have other business in this House... there are two relatively large bills to be completed today,“ said Azhar.-Bernama