SHAH ALAM: A famous motivational speaker was charged in the Sessions Court here today with using his position to get a bribe through the organising of an educational programme three years ago.

Associate Professor Dr Mohd Nor Mamat, 46, who is a lecturer at the Contemporary Islamic Studies Academy of a public university in Shah Alam, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Mohd Sabri Ismail.

He is alleged to have used his position as a DM54 grade lecturer to get a bribe for himself by registering Ryan Services company in the consultancy services registration form via ‘Integrated Consultancy Systems (ICONS)’.

The registration of Ryan Services was to host the International Syariah Compliant Idea, Invention, Innovation and Design 2016 programme when it was supposed to be organised by IIII Education Services company.

Mohd Nor was charged with committing the offence at the public university on June 29, 2016 under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694).

If convicted, he may be punished under Section 24 of the same Act, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Mohd Sabri allowed Mohd Nor to be released on a bail of RM15,000 in one surety and set Aug 26 for mention of the case.

The court also ordered the accused to hand over his passport to the court until the case is disposed of.

The prosecution was handled by MACC deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Suffian Ja’far while Mohd Nor was represented by lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin. — Bernama