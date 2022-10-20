Moto GP leader Bagnaia, teammate miller meet Malaysian fans

PETALING JAYA: MotoGP World Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (pix) of Ducati and his teammate Jack Miller joined together with hundreds of Malaysian fans in an engagement session today.

The Lenovo Ducati Team duo, who are in the country for the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (GP) 2022 this weekend, spent some time with the fans during the ‘Champions Ride, Meet & Greet’ here.

Bagnaia, who is also known by the nickname ‘Pecco’ and Miller gave lifetime memories for some hundreds of fans gathered at the Ducati showroom here, through photo, autograph and greeting opportunities.

The riders then hopped into two super cars to join the hundreds of Ducati fans for a ride to the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya.

Bagnaia, the 2018 Moto2 champion, has the possibility of securing his maiden MotoGP world championship title in the penultimate stage at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Italian currently tops the riders’ title race with 233 points, ahead Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo (219 points), Aleix Espargaro (206) of Aprilia Racing and Enea Bastianini (191) of Ducati’s satellite team Gresini Racing, while fifth placed Miller (179) is out of the title race.-Bernama