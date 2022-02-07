MotoGP: Razlan does not see any Malaysian riders joining his team for now

KUALA LUMPUR: Motor sports fans in the country may have to forget for a while their dream of seeing Malaysian riders compete in the World Motorcycle Championship (MotoGP) stage.

This is the inference that can be made following WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Racing Team principal Datuk Razlan Razali giving the impression that none of the local riders have the potential to join his team at this time.

“If there is a potential and talented Malaysian rider, of course we will consider and take on board.

“However, I don’t see any such riders in the near future, not only for MotoGP but also the Moto2 and Moto3 competitions,“ he said when met recently.

Malaysia previously had a representative through Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah who had competed for eight seasons on the MotoGP stage, including in the premier class in 2018 and 2019, since becoming a full-time rider in 2014.

The 27-year-old rider who last competed in MotoGP in last year’s Moto2 season has gone on a different path and will be making his debut in the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) with the Mie Racing Honda team for the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, despite still being ‘raw’ in MotoGP , Razlan believes that it is not impossible for his team, who are newcomers to the prestigious competition, to create surprises in the 2022 season.

The reason being, Razlan had previously led the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) to record a proud success by winning the title of the best ‘Independent Teams’ team in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Razlan also believes that his team, which has an experienced rider, Andrea Dovizioso, who was runner-up three times in a row in 2017, 2018 and 2019, as well as Darryn Binder who was ‘elevated’ from Moto3 to MotoGP, can give fierce competition to other teams for the 2022 season.

“”It may seem difficult but is not impossible because I am confident that what was done in 2019 and 2020 (with Petronas Yamaha SRT) can be repeated.

“We have good machines apart from an experienced rider (Dovizioso) and a potential young rider (Binder) who will be able to give the best rides this new season,“ he said.

At the same time, he said the reigning champion, Ducati Lenovo Team followed by Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP and Repsol Honda Team were the main contenders for the best team title this season.

Razlan’s team will continue their next pre -season action at the Mandalika Circuit, Indonesia from Feb 11 to 13 after having just featured in the 2022 Winter Test at the Sepang International Circuit on Feb 5 and 6.

The 2022 MotoGP season will open its curtains from March 4-6 at the Losail International Circuit, Qatar.-Bernama