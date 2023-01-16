Motorcycle lane on Shah Alam Expressway to be closed in stages for maintenance

SHAH ALAM: The motorcycle lane on the Shah Alam Expressway (LSA) will be closed in stages from today until Jan 30 for road maintenance works.

Kesas Sdn Bhd in a statement today said the temporary closure will be carried out in stages at several locations along the LSA from 10 am to 4 pm.

“This is for the implementation of road surface repair work on the motorcycle lane to improve the safety and comfort of motorcycle users,“ he said.

The closure involves the area from the Bukit Rimau interchange to the Kebun interchange (Jan 16-18); from the Kebun intersection to the Bandar Puteri interchange (Jan 19).

Next, from the Pandamaran interchange to the Bandar Puteri interchange (Jan 26); Bandar Puteri interchange to the Kebun interchange (Jan 27); Kebun intersection to Bukit Rimau intersection (Jan 28) and from the Hicom intersection to the Seafield interchange (Jan 30).

Motorcyclists are advised to ride with caution and follow the signposts. -Bernama