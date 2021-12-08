Motorcycle Patrol Unit personnel to receive over 3,000 equipment kits

TAWAU: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have procured 3,218 equipment kits involving an expenditure of around RM7.4 million this year to ensure the safety of Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) personnel throughout the country as they carry out their duties.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Datuk Ramli Din(pix) said each kit contained a URB bag, helmet, night jacket, vest, gloves, elbow guards, knee guards and tactical shoes, with an estimated value of RM2,290.

He said Sabah was the first state to receive the special kits, with 173 kits allocated, adding that the kits were a sign that the PDRM leadership has never neglected the welfare of police personnel on duty.

“Based on records, there were 317 accidents involving URB personnel throughout the country between December 2012 and November this year and from the total, 314 cases resulted in injuries while there were three fatalities, one each in Kedah, Terengganu and Sarawak.

“As a start, 173 URB kits have been reserved for the Sabah police contingent and the rest will be distributed in stages to other states,” he said during his speech at the URB kit presentation ceremony here yesterday.

Ramli also said that the Sabah contingent JPJKK currently owned 275 URB motorcycles with 103 patrolmen as well as 225 mobile patrol vehicles (MPV) with 357 patrolmen to conduct strategic crime prevention patrols in the state.

He said the URBs and MPVs were important entities that function to prevent crime in a holistic manner through effective patrols.-Bernama