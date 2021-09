Motorcycle road tax can be renewed at Puspakom centres from Oct 1

PUTRAJAYA: Road tax for motorcycles can be renewed at 39 Pusat Pemeriksaan Kenderaan Berkomputer (Puspakom) centres in peninsular Malaysia starting tomorrow (Oct 1), according to the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

The department said in a statement today that since 2020, the road tax of private motorcycles, involving decontrolled vehicles (vehicles under 7,500 kilogrammes) could be renewed at Puspakom centres. It was expanded to other private motor vehicles except e-hailing vehicles on Sept 1 this year.

“We hope that the initiative involving road tax renewals at Puspakom centres will help fulfil customers’ demands and expectations of a more efficient and faster service and would act as an alternative to existing service channels such as counters and kiosks at JPJ, Pos Malaysia, MyEG and the mySIKAP portal,“ the statement read.