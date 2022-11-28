Motorcyclist killed in road crash

SEREMBAN: A motorcyclist was killed when he was thrown off a bridge after colliding with a car at Jalan Besar Nilai-Pajam, Nilai, near here early today.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the 18-year-old victim died at the scene due to serious head and body injuries in the crash which occurred at about 2 am.

The car was on its way from Bandar Baru Nilai towards Pajam when it collided with the motorcycle, which was heading in the opposite direction,” he said in a statement today.-Bernama