Motorists ‘not afraid’ of demerit points system

PETALING JAYA: The threat of losing their driving licence seems to have done little to make Malaysian motorists better drivers and more law abiding.

More than four years since the implementation of the Demerit Points System for Traffic Offences (Kejara), motorists continue to ignore traffic rules blatantly, leading to an increasing number of summonses issued by law enforcement agencies.

Many have not only accumulated multiple summonses, but also have not settled the fines.

Former Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research director-general Dr Wong Shaw Voon put the blame squarely on the implementation and enforcement of the Kejara system.

On paper, the demerit system is effective, as proven in other countries.

However, the general perception in Malaysia is that it is just another stream of revenue for the government, Wong told theSun.

The Kejara system was implemented in 2017 together with the Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas).

Under Kejara, a motorist accumulates demerit points for every traffic offence he commits. When the maximum number of points is reached, his driving licence is suspended or revoked.

Under the Awas system, cameras placed at strategic points, such as traffic light junctions, automatically record offences that have been committed, thereby reducing human interference and error.

Awas, originally managed by a private company, has led to a 95% reduction in accidents but only at traffic intersections or stretches of roads where cameras have been installed.

At the Dewan Raykat sitting in September last year, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said a total of 169,315 summonses had been issued since the Road Transport Department took over management of the system in 2017.

He said from September 2018 to December 2019, RM6.9 million in fines for traffic offences was collected.

“The essence of enforcement is not to make money for the government or to issue summonses but to change people’s behaviour. The important elements of law enforcement are the three S – severe enforcement, sure and swift action,” Wong said, adding that severe law enforcement is the greatest challenge.

While everyone is equal under the law, the rich have an easier time coming up with money to settle multiple fines, making monetary penalties less effective on them, he added.

“Someone who is earning the bare minimum and who finds it difficult to settle multiple fines is likely to be more careful.”