Motorsports: Danial Syahmi, Damok looking to do well in Portugal

KUALA LUMPUR: National riders Syarifuddin Azman(pix) and Danial Syahmi Sharil are ready to compete and prove their mettle during the 2022 CEV Moto 3 World Junior Championship at the Estoril Circuit in Portugal, this May.

Syarifuddin, better known as Damok, said he was looking to collect more podium finishes than last year, with the dream of reaching the top five overall.

“For now, I am focused on my machine as well as mental and physical preparations to get the podium finishes I want,“ the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) Racing Team rider said during a virtual press conference today.

Damok, who would be kicking off his third season in the championship also hoped that everything would go well and smooth, including the pre-season test in Valencia, Spain which begins this Monday.

The racer said, however, he would not give compatriot Danial Syahmi an easy time this season.

“I feel a bit challenged because my own friend is my opponent (on the track). I will make sure that in every race, I am in front of Danial, however, if he (Danial) wants help in training, I am always ready to do so,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Danial Syahmi, who is racing for the Junior Talent Team, aims to finish in the top 15 in his debut season, admitting that his main challenge is to get the best machine set up ahead of the competition in Portugal.

“I will only test this new machine in Valencia. For me to be comfortable, I need two or three sessions, and for me, this Moto3 (machine) is a little more challenging to ride as it is higher and faster,“ he said.

SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif also had best wishes for both riders.

“I hope the riders competing can get more podium finishes and I can hear the national anthem played there,” he said.

Danial Syahmi was the runner-up in the 2021 Asia Talent Cup with the Honda Junior Talent Team, while Damok emerged champion in the first Moto3 race last season.-Bernama