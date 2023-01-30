MoU inked for human vaccine development

KUALA LUMPUR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed today to explore the potential of joint projects for the development of the local vaccine ecosystem for the country’s preparedness in facing the pandemic threats in the future.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry in a statement today said that the exchange of the MoU between the National Institutes of Biotechnology (NIBM) through the Malaysia Genome and Vaccine Institute (MGVI) and MVP Healthcare Sdn Bhd and Pfizer Malaysia Sdn Bhd was witnessed by its Minister Chang Lih Kang.

“This effort also enables Malaysia to develop international cooperation and identify potential areas to be strengthened, promoted and developed in strategic cooperation based on mutual benefit, in line with the National Vaccine Development Roadmap,“ the statement said.

The move is also in line with the National Biotechnology Policy 2.0 (DBN 2.0) under the healthcare and wellbeing thrust.

On Nov 1, 2021, the government has mandated NIBM-MGVI to coordinate efforts and collaboration in the field of human vaccine research and development.

Pfizer and MVP Healthcare have expressed support for the vision by identifying areas of cooperation to be explored in the formation of the national vaccine ecosystem to achieve Malaysia’s aspirations as a human vaccine producing country. -Bernama