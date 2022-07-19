MoU on worker recruitment, financing of subsidies among focus of Dewan Rakyat Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR: Today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting is expected to focus on issues over the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Malaysia and Indonesia on the recruitment of workers from the republic as well as the mechanisms the government will adopt to finance the total amount of subsidies.

According to the Order Paper uploaded on the Parliament official portal, the matter on the MoU would be raised during the Ministers Question Time by Anthony Loke(pix) (PH-Seremban) who would ask the Human Resources Minister to explain why the Malaysian government failed to comply with the MoU, that forced Indonesia to issue a temporary freeze order on its workers entering Malaysia.

There will also be a question from Wong Hon Wai (PH-Bukit Bendera) to the Finance Minister on how the government is going to finance the total subsidies which is expected to reach RM80 billion this year and what subsidy reforms are being planned.

During the question and answer session, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) will ask the Minister of Transport to state the status of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, high speed rail (HSR), Pan Borneo Highway, mass rapid transit (MRT), and new expressways being constructed to reduce congestion especially during the long holidays and festive seasons.

In addition, on the issue of commercial crime, Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris (Bersatu-Libaran) will ask the Home Minister to state the government’s approach in combating crime involving online fraud.

The focus will also be on the presentation for the first reading of the Court of Justice (Amendment) Bill 2022, followed by the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Quranic Text Printing (Amendment) Bill. 2022 and the Social Security for Housewives Bill 2022.

After the session, the sitting will continue to debate on the Offenders Compulsory Attendance (Amendment) Bill 2021.

The current sitting of the Dewan Rakyat will last 12 days until Aug 4.-Bernama