Mourinho sacked as Tottenham’s manager

LONDON: Jose Mourinho (pix) was sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur on Monday after a poor run of form, according to Sky Sports.

A 2-2 draw on Friday against Everton left Tottenham, Champions League finalists in 2019, in seventh place in the Premier League and unlikely to reach the top four.

Mourinho took charge in November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino. The club were yet to confirm whether Mourinho was still in charge.

Tottenham face a League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

The London club is among 12 that shocked the football world on Monday by announcing the formation of a breakaway European Super League. – Reuters