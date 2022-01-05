Moutinho wants Wolves to kick on from Man Utd win

MANCHESTER: Wolves’ Joao Moutinho wants his team’s victory at Manchester United to act as a springboard after scoring the winner in the club’s first success at Old Trafford in 42 years.

Moutinho’s goal gave Wolves a 1-0 win on Monday to leave the Midlands club eighth in the Premier League – just one place and three points behind United.

It was no more than Wolves deserved after they managed an impressive 15 shots in the first half alone before the 35-year-old Moutinho struck late on to secure the team’s first win at United since 1980.

“For me, I wanted to help the team of course with a goal, winning here at Old Trafford, against a big team, very good players, a good coach, it’s amazing for us,” Moutinho told Wolves’ website.

“We came here to play our game, play football, play with the ball – that’s what we did in the first half.”

The Portuguese midfielder added: “I think we created a lot of opportunities, a lot of shots, but we didn’t score... We deserved this victory, this win, and I hope we can continue with these performances.”

The result saw United suffer their first defeat under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, with a lacklustre display leaving the English giants four points adrift of the top four and a place in next season’s Champions League.

United defender Luke Shaw even went so far as to question the attitude of his teammates, prompting former Red Devils and England centreback Rio Ferdinand to write on Twitter: “For any team to be described like this is terrible... but by a player who participated it’s a damning reflection on the team!”

One consolation for United was the performance of centreback Phil Jones, who betrayed few signs of a lengthy injury lay-off in what was his first appearance for the club in 708 days.

“What Phil’s been through the last few years... criticised daily, been injured for over a year,” leftback Shaw told MUTV. “He’s had it all going against him, people against him, but he’s stuck by it.

“He’s been a great professional, trained so well. I think maybe his chance has been coming because he’s been training really well and he’s deserved it.” – AFP