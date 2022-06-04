Move to assist landfill squatters

PETALING JAYA: The problems linked to refugees and illegal immigrants have been reported numerous times in the media. The authorities have also conducted many raids, resulting in Immigration Department holding cells reported to be heavily overpopulated.

However, there is another group of people of concern emerging, specifically in Sabah – squatters who live in active and abandoned landfills all over the state.

Checks on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) website showed that after consultations with the Bajau Laut – who are known to be stateless – and neighbouring communities, UNHCR and its country team, the government and civil societies developed and implemented solutions-focused projects for the group.

A mapping and legal aid project implemented by the Development of Human Resources in Rural Areas, a partner of UNHCR, with the latter’s technical support, established that some 12,400 stateless persons reside in West Malaysia.

However, UNHCR said the exact number of individuals or groups in East Malaysia is currently unknown.

“The circumstances concerning the mixed migratory people in Sabah are more difficult to establish. In addition, efforts to operationalise a programme has been considered more complex as it is compounded by the fact that UNHCR has not had an office in Sabah since the 1980s,” it said.

Humanitarian aid by non-governmental organisations and the local community is the only hope for the landfill squatters.

Social activist William Cheah from Kembara Kitchen said: “These squatters are stateless and undocumented. They are practically competitors to the locals.”

Cheah said the two groups compete for everything from jobs, small trading, food to medical aid and even education.

“If any politician tries to help them,

the locals would boycott him in the next election. But if politicians do not get involved, the problem will not be resolved,” he said.

Cheah, who is from Shah Alam, moved to Sabah to set up a humanitarian centre in Semporna.

“We do what we can but there are too many factors that contribute to the problem, and after being here to observe the situation myself, there is not one particular party to blame,” he added.

Last week, representatives from the Penang Hindu Association (PHA) and Klinik Derma Sivasanta appealed to the Sabah government and the local council to consider rezoning Kampung Mangkalinau in Sandakan, and to build decent homes for the residents there.

PHA president P. Murugiah also urged the state government to provide residents with basic utilities such as easy access to clean water and electricity, so they can have a better quality of life.

“After all, water and sanitation are basic human rights that must be guaranteed without discrimination, even for the people living in slums and informal settlements.”