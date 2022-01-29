Move to hold Johor polls in line with people's aspiration: Annuar

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government's decision to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly to pave the way for a state election is seen as in line with the people's aspiration, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix).

He said this was reflected in the studies and analysis on the people's sentiment conducted by the ministry through various platforms.

“In Johor, what the Menteri Besar (Datuk Hasni Mohammad) has done is in line with the indicator on sentiment analysis, that it is consistent with the people’s aspiration,” he said.

Therefore, Annuar is confident that the people of Johor would fulfil their responsibility in the upcoming polls.

He told reporters this after a dinner with community leaders in the state, which was also attended by Hasni and other state leaders.

Annuar, who is also Ketereh Umno division chief, expressed his confidence that Hasni would be given a fresh mandate to lead the state government.

In his speech, Annuar said Hasni has a proven track record of administering the state which was acknowledged not only by Istana Johor but also the people in the state.

“So, I hope he will be returned with a bigger mandate from the people in the upcoming polls to lead the state government,” he added.

The Election Commission will meet on Feb 9 to fix the dates for the snap polls.-Bernama